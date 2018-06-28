Shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper, multiple fatalities, says sheriff

A shooting occurred at at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland.

Multiple fatalities believed to be staff of the Capital Gazette a newspaper owned by the The Baltimore Sun have been reported.

The suspect was apprehended.

Sheriff Ron Bateman on Maryland newsroom shooting: “One of my deputy sheriff K9 handlers made an apprehension of a suspect. It is an active investigation, it is unfolding as we speak.” https://t.co/6gHhXWA95v pic.twitter.com/NH8zwRX6xr — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 28, 2018

This story will be updated once more information is available.

