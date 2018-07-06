Singer Chris Brown was arrested last night during a performing at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach.

The embattled singer left the stage with 15 more minutes left in his set and never returned because police were waiting in the wings with handcuffs.

He is facing battery charges in Hillsborough County, Florida.

Singer Chris Brown is arrested in Florida: https://t.co/BC4gnj9cul — WSLS 10 (@wsls) July 6, 2018

29 year old Brown was wanted on a felony battery warrant stemming from an incident in Tampa in April 2017.

Police say he punched a photographer during an appearance at a club.

After being booked into jail around 11:00 p.m., Brown posted two thousand dollars bond and was released.

The post Singer Chris Brown Arrested During WPB Performance appeared first on 850 WFTL.