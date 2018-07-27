Song of the Week- Yelpin’ Yelpin’

Before you do any shopping, eating, or spending this weekend you need to hear Young Jeffrey’s 5- Star Song of the Week!

RELATED CONTENT

Wanna See How A Wild African Lion Gets a Vet Check Up?

Why Only Eat One Cereal When You Can Blend TWO! Combo These Up To Make The Ultimate “Super-Cereal”

Scotty McCreery Shares Wedding Video Set New Single “This Is It”

Seriously!? How Is This Little Girl As Cool As A Cucumber?

JOSE’S VEGAS CHALLENGE PART 2: STUFF

What Happens When SIRI Tells How To Plan Your Day At Disney?