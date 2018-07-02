According to the Property Appraiser’s Office, property values are higher than the preliminary values announced on June 1 this year. Only Broward County’s values dropped slightly from the June numbers and many of its cities still saw favorable increases.

The changes in Palm Beach County would mean an extra $342,000 in money from taxpayers for Delray Beach, an estimated $310,000 more for Boca Raton and $138,000 for residents in Boynton Beach.

the total taxable value in Palm Beach County is now reported to be $187.8 billion. That’s $611 million more than was reported earlier, for a 6.5 percent increase from last year, including new construction. Last month, it was 6.2 percent.

Broward County’s drop could be attributed to a home that officials found out, was eligible for a homestead exemption. The previous home on the property was destroyed by Hurricane Wilma and as a result, dropped its taxable value by $22.5 million. Broward county’s taxable value is now at $189.5 billion.

The post South Florida Property Values Higher Than A Month Ago appeared first on 850 WFTL.