First Lady Melania Trump plans to leave the President at Mar-a-Lago and attend Barbara Bush’s funeral this weekend in Houston.

President Trump, after saying goodbye to the Japanese Prime Minister and his wife will be heading to Key West today where he’ll visit an interagency anti-drug trafficking task force.

Trump is expected to stay at Mar-a-Lago through the weekend.

Meanwhile, President Trump is hoping for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks. Trump says he wants to see a peaceful, nuclear-free Korean peninsula, and says a bright path is available to North Korea. CIA Director Mike Pompeo met recently with Kim as a prelude to a Trump summit. The president also said the U.S. is working for the release of three American prisoners in North Korea.

Yesterday during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump again insisted there was no collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign.

He denied he plans to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.



http://www.850wftl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Trump-on-Russia-Probe.mp3

President Trump said he’s eager to put the investigation in his rear view mirror and that he’s been an open book in the Russia investigation.

He accused Democrats of fueling the Russia investigation and called it a hoax.

The post Southern White House a Beehive of Activity appeared first on 850 WFTL.