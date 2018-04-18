Southwest Airline plane makes another emergency landing

Wednesday, a bird strike forced a Southwest Airlines jet to make an emergency landing in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a statement, the airline said that the pilot of Flight 577 from Nashville to Phoenix declared an emergency after the bird strike Wednesday morning and safely landed the plane at Nashville International Airport.

According to AP, No injuries were reported.

Southwest said the aircraft had been taken out of service for maintenance and that local employees placed passengers on a new flight.

The emergency occurred just a day after a Southwest plane’s engine exploded during a flight and a woman was sucked halfway out of a window broken by pieces of shrapnel.

She later died, and seven others were injured.

