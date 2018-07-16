SpaceX’s First Space-Worthy Crew Dragon Capsule Arrives at Cape Canaveral
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 16, 2018 @ 11:04 AM

A capsule designed by SpaceX to eventually carry astronauts on treks to the International Space Station has arrived at Cape Canaveral.
They are planning an unpiloted test flight later this year, but right now the demonstration mission remains undecided, as officials assess the readiness of the Crew Dragon capsule.

Crew Dragon capsules are designed to come back to Earth with parachute-assisted splashdowns at sea.
There’s no question that the “space race” is on, who will be the leader in space travel over the next few years?

