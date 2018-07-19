Speculation Is Over! Michael Ray & Carly Pearce Are Confirming Their Relationship!
By Chelsea Taylor
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 10:41 AM

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Which Country Artist Took A Selfie at Universal Orlando Resort!? Is Anyone Else Excited For This At Universal Video: Amazing Bloopers Video: Eric Church “Desperate Man” Kip Moore Fans Get Tattoos of Number of His Shows Attended Jose Bolanos does the Nuclear Fire Noodle Challenge
Comments