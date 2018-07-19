Speculation Is Over! Michael Ray & Carly Pearce Are Confirming Their Relationship! By Chelsea Taylor | Jul 19, 2018 @ 10:41 AM And then one random night at the Nashville Palace changed everything. ❤️ [photo: @rkdeeb] A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on Jul 18, 2018 at 8:25pm PDT One random night over old classic country music at @thenashvillepalace changed everything…. 📸 @opry : @rkdeeb A post shared by Michael Ray (@michaelraymusic) on Jul 18, 2018 at 8:33pm PDT SHARE RELATED CONTENT Which Country Artist Took A Selfie at Universal Orlando Resort!? Is Anyone Else Excited For This At Universal Video: Amazing Bloopers Video: Eric Church “Desperate Man” Kip Moore Fans Get Tattoos of Number of His Shows Attended Jose Bolanos does the Nuclear Fire Noodle Challenge