Starbucks set to open first US ‘signing store’ for the deaf community
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 4:04 PM

Starbucks announced Thursday that the company will open its first U.S. Signing Store designed for customers who are partially or fully deaf and fluent in American Sign Language in Washington, D.C. this October.

(Click the video to unmute.)

The store will not only create a unique experience for customers but also generate employment opportunities for Deaf and hard hearing people.

Starbucks will do that by hiring  20-25 Deaf, hard of hearing partners from across the country to work at the Signing Store with a requirement that all be proficient in American Sign Language (ASL).

The company reportedly drew inspiration from its first-ever Signing-Store which opened in Malaysia in 2016.

Starbucks latest project is a part of a “the company’s ongoing commitment to inclusion, accessibility, and diversity.”

Click here to read Starbucks full news release. 

The post Starbucks set to open first US ‘signing store’ for the deaf community appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Putin to possibly visit U.S. this fall, says White House Obama calls for more female leadership – “men have been getting on my nerves” President Trump signs Executive Order to promote job training 3, seriously injured, airlifted to hospitals after Army depot explosion Maxine Waters warns supporters about potential ‘armed militia’ protests NWS Issues Hazardous Weather Outlook for Palm Beach and Broward
Comments