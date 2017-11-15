Stars React To Black Shelton Being Named Sexiest Man Alive “I’m Speechless”

Blake Shelton is PEOPLE’s 2017 Sexiest Man Alive?

That’s right! The country superstar revealed the news on Tuesday’s (Nov. 14) episode of The Voice. Shortly after he sent out a series of “Sexy” tweets beginning with, “Thank you @people!!!! Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful,” but the best reactions came from other stars… disbelief.

Carson Daily: Not sure about the sexiest. But congrats on the recognition of being a man & being alive. Love you buddy!

Luke Bryan: “Oh … oh my goodness,” he starts when seeing his longtime friend on the cover. Then, after a few seconds of silence: “Blake Shelton. Sexiest man alive. I’m speechless.” MORE