State Attorney: Accused Wellington Killer Clown Shot Victim in Mouth

New documents released by the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s office related to the 1990 Wellington clown murder show that the victim, Wellington mother Marlene Warren, was shot in the mouth.

Warren was shot in the face after she answered her front door in the affluent Aero Club community, and was greeted by a clown holding balloons and a gun.

Finally this past fall, detectives arrested Sheila Keen-Warren in Virginia.

Keen-Warren was “involved” with the victim’s husband. She worked for, was reputed to be the mistress of and later married the widower, Michael Warren.

Detectives reveal that both Sheila and Michael denied a love triangle at the time of the shooting of his wife.

According to the just-released documents, new DNA testing indicates hairs found in the clown’s car are consistent with suspect Keen-Warren.

Advances in DNA technology led to Keen-Warren’s arrest and subsequent first degree murder charge for which the state plans to seek the death penalty.

When detectives reopened the cold case some four years ago, they learned Sheila had married Michael and the couple had moved to Virginia.

Keen-Warren’s attorney, Richard Lubin, earlier said because of the age of the case, there are evidence challenges— with audio recordings and DNA.

