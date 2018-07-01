State Report: Gov. Scott’s Net Worth Continues to Grow, Democrats Call It “Corruption”

Governor Rick Scott’s net worth continues to grow, according to a new financial disclosure report filed with the Florida Commission on Ethics.

Scott was worth $232.6 million at the end of 2017, nearly 56 percent more than the year before that. He has placed his investments into a blind trust during his time as governor. Thus, the report does not explain the reasons for the increase in his net worth.

However, Florida Democrats are calling it a sign of Scott’s “corruption.”

According to Florida Democratic Party spokesperson Nate Evans, “Rick Scott has taken actions as Governor that have directly increased his wealth, all while leaving Floridians left to pay the price of his corruption. With Scott’s net worth more than doubling since taking office, and increasing by over $80 million this year, the extent of Scott’s use of his office to pad his own pockets has become significantly more clear. It’s time Scott answer the mounting questions over his secret financial account so Floridians can see the full scope of how he has used his office to enrich himself.”

In the report, Scott lists a home in Naples, Florida that is valued at nearly $14.1 million, as well as a $1.5 million Montana residence.

Scott is running for U.S. Senate this year, a move that requires the filing of a federal disclosure report as well. Scott’s campaign said that the filing, which will come within the next month, will shed more light on his investments.

His Senate campaign released a statement explaining that he sold the state plane, “which has saved the state $2.4 million each year since 2011,” and that he declined a state salary as governor, and would do the same if he wins his Senate bid.

