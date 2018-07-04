Stick with Sparklers This 4th of July, For Safety

Stick with sparklers for the 4th of July…they’re safer.

The state fire marshal is reminding Floridians to take safety precautions while celebrating the Fourth of July.

Fireworks are only allowed in Florida with specific exemptions.

Sparklers are allowed, but should be used with extreme caution.

Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis offers these tips:

monitor children and pets

never light more than one sparkler at a time

have a fire extinguisher or water hose on hand

abide by all local laws and ordinances

attend a public fireworks show instead of lighting your own.

Join 850 WFTL for the 30th Annual Fourth on Flagler along the downtown West Palm Beach Waterfront.

You can’t bring any fireworks into the event, but you will enjoy 18 minutes of the best firework’s show in South Florida starting at 9:00 p.m.

