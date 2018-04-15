Stoneman Douglas teacher charged with leaving gun in public place
By 850 WFTL
Apr 15, 2018 @ 4:04 PM

A chemistry teacher from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland is charged with leaving a loaded gun in a public place.

Sean Simpson, 43, left his Glock 9mm in a bathroom at the Deerfield Beach Pier on April 8. It was found by an intoxicated homeless man, 69-year-old Joseph Spataro, who fired a shot as Simpson went back to retrieve the weapon, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith, who has a concealed carry permit, is charged with unsafe storage of a firearm, a second-degree misdemeanor that could land him in jail for 60 days. He remains employed at the school, which is where 17 people were killed and another 17 were injured in a massacre on February 14.

The Broward County School District said in a statement, “Safety and security remain the District’s highest priorities. The District is aware of an incident, which occurred over the weekend at the Deerfield Beach Pier. At this juncture, no determination regarding employee discipline has been made, pending the final disposition of the charges.”

Deputies said that Spataro was charged with trespassing and firing a weapon while intoxicated.

