STOP Everything!! Pizza Hut to Deliver Beer?
By Chelsea Taylor
|
Dec 6, 2017 @ 1:13 PM

Wait what? Pizza and beer in one delivery? I don’t have to get off my couch to go buy the beer? The Pizza Hut alcohol delivery test will begin in Phoenix starting today, where customers can order six packs of Budweiser, Bud Light, Shock Top, or Kilt Lifter (a local beer out of Four Peaks Brewing in Tempe, AZ). The bottles will arrive in a custom cooler that keeps them chill until they arrive at their final destination. No additional charges or fees will be associated with this service, according to Pizza Hut.

But can we be honest…do we even need to “test” this? Just roll this out everywhere already!! Papa Johns and Domino’s better get in the game.

 

 

Related Content

Your Chance to Win Your Way Into Chris Young’...
Get Ready to Celebrate the Upcoming Holiday Season...
Clue for the Day For Holidays at Universal Orlando...
Check out Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’...
Several Country Artists Share They Are Safe and Ex...
Never Been A Better Time to Hear this Song Maren M...
Comments