STOP Everything!! Pizza Hut to Deliver Beer?

Wait what? Pizza and beer in one delivery? I don’t have to get off my couch to go buy the beer? The Pizza Hut alcohol delivery test will begin in Phoenix starting today, where customers can order six packs of Budweiser, Bud Light, Shock Top, or Kilt Lifter (a local beer out of Four Peaks Brewing in Tempe, AZ). The bottles will arrive in a custom cooler that keeps them chill until they arrive at their final destination. No additional charges or fees will be associated with this service, according to Pizza Hut.

But can we be honest…do we even need to “test” this? Just roll this out everywhere already!! Papa Johns and Domino’s better get in the game.