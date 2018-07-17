Store Clerk Killed During Robbery in North Lauderdale
A store clerk was shot and killed early Tuesday afternoon during a robbery at Aunt Molly’s Discount Beverage in North Lauderdale.

Medical personnel rushed Ayub Ali, 61, to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale where he was pronounced dead. Ali had been found suffering a gunshot wound when deputies responded to the afternoon call for medical help. Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation. Anonymous tips can be made to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that help with an arrest are eligible for a reward up to $3,000.

