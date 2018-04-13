“Stormy” Conditions for the Palm Beaches This Weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are predicted for this weekend in addition to porn star Stormy Daniels blowing into town.

President Donald Trump and 31-year-old Stephanie Clifford aka Stormy Daniels the woman he’s accused of having a on night stand with, will be in town at the same time weekend.

The Stormy Daniels tour will make its way to Ultra Gentlemen’s Club on Friday and Saturday nights, just 10 minutes away from Mar-a-Lago and Trump will host the Prime Minister of Japan.

Ultra general manager Stacy Saccal says there will be extra security on hand this weekend as the club expects record crowds.

Daniels who is expected to perform four times over the weekend will not speak to the media while she’s in town.

Trump is expected to arrive in town on Sunday and stay for a week.

The FAA notice says there will be “VIP Temporary Flight Restrictions” in the Palm Beach area from April 15 to April 22.

Such notices, while subject to change, are usually the first indicator of a presidential visit.

Time Magazine posted an animated digital image of the president in “Stormy” weather.

Time magazine trolls Trump with latest cover: “Stormy” https://t.co/4PehDcEhzn pic.twitter.com/ONxrqpx7v5 — The Hill (@thehill) April 13, 2018

The title of the article “Donald Trump relied on Michael Cohen to Weather the Storm. Now he is on his own.

There’s a hearing this morning in a New York federal court about the FBI raid on President Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

The hearing relates to the search warrant executed Monday on Cohen’s home, office and hotel room.

To get a search warrant, like the one carried out against Trump’s lawyer, FBI agents had to convince a judge there’s probable cause of criminal activity.

Its legitimacy is now being challenged. Issues involving attorney-client privilege are also being raised.

