Despite a denial formally issued in her name Adult film star Stormy Daniels refuses to deny that she had an affair with President Trump.

Tuesday, in a short statement attributed to Daniels and given by her publicist, the actress was quoted saying, “I am denying this affair because it never happened.”

But, Daniels actions later that night on the famous “Jimmy Kimmel Live” told a different story when she claimed not to know where the denial had come from.

She would not speak on the show about whether she had signed a non-disclosure agreement either.

The alleged non-disclosure agreement was given as a $130,000 payoff one month before the 2016 election.

Daniels attorney has spoken out stating the signature on the denial is, in fact, hers including that she signed the statement in the presence of himself and her manager.

In 2011, Daniels told “In Touch” magazine that she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 after she met him at a celebrity golf tournament.

Trump was married to Melania Trump at the time of the unconfirmed affair and is still currently married to her.

The White House has not yet commented on the matter.

The post Stormy Daniel’s Denies Her Denial appeared first on 850 WFTL.