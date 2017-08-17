Alpha Media – West Palm Beach is looking for a part-time Street Team Crew member to be part of our street teams and the face of the stations. The Street Team Crew Member will be interacting with listeners at events, setting up displays, facilitating games as well as other duties assigned by the Promotions Director. The successful candidate will have the proven ability to interact with listeners, musical artists and sports team staff, while managing quick event set ups, teardowns and everything in between. The ideal candidate must be a self-starter with the ability to take direction, possess excellent communication and customer service skills and enjoy working in a team environment that is dynamic and fast paced. Typical workweek hours may vary.

Alpha Media is the fastest growing company in media today. We have a passion for great radio and digital content. Our philosophy is to be smaller, faster, bolder, and work as a high functioning, best of class team at all levels. We hire and retain top talent who are unique, innovative and vibrant. We believe in creating progressive products, world-class events and building strong relationships in our communities.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Alpha Media operates 251 radio stations within 50 markets across the United States covering all formats.

Purpose:

Under the supervision of the Street Team Manager, the Street Team member is responsible for assisting in the execution of all station and company events. This may include concerts, live remote broadcasts, station appearances, internal company events and/or conferences and more. Any events that will be serving alcoholic beverages will be staffed with only employees who are 21 years or older.

Responsibilities of this position may include the following:

Setting up station events: raising tents, plugging in sound systems, putting up signage/banners.

Managing the events while in progress: interacting with listeners, leading games, prize wheels, speaking on the microphone/PA.

Successfully communicate with several different types of positions: listeners, employees, management at events, clients.

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements for this position include the following:

Must be 18 years or older.

Must hold a valid Driver’s License and current auto insurance.

Must be able to lift at least 50 lbs.

Must have a positive attitude.

Must be willing to work evenings, weekends and holidays.

Preference may be given to candidates who meet the above requirements and have the following:

21 years or older.

Have an interest in radio.

Previous media experience.

If you feel you are a qualified candidate and want to join a fast moving, growing entity submit your cover letter and resume ASAP by clicking the Apply button below. You may also mail the same to:

Alpha Media

ATTN: Jennifer Cartwright, Marketing Manager

701 Northpoint Parkway Suite 500,

West Palm Beach, FL 33407

Alpha Media is an equal opportunity employer and participates in E-Verify.