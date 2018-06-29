Study Explains Why Your Nose Looks “Huge” in a Selfie

If you think your nose looks huge in a selfie, you’re not alone and there’s a reason why.

Dr. Boris Paskhover, a reconstructive facial surgeon at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, says some patients are demanding nose jobs because their schnoz looks huge in their selfies and it is ruining their self-esteem.

According to Dr. Paskhover’s study, and says smart phones are to blame.

Your phone will typically make the base of the nose look 30% wider and the tip of the nose 7% wider.

It’s the fishbowl affect.

“Young adults are constantly taking selfies to post to social media and think those images are representative of how they really look, which can have an impact on their emotional state,” he said. “I want them to realize that when they take a selfie they are in essence looking into a portable funhouse mirror.”

Selfies are typically taken from 12 inches away, so Dr. Paskhover says he takes a portrait shot at a distance of five feet to reassure patients.

Still, he says, some patients insist on nasal surgery because it’s so important to them to look good in selfies…just like Kim Kardashian.

