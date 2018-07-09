Stuntman Travis Pastrana Honors Evel Knievel During LIVE ‘HC’ Special “Evel Live”

He’s the modern day Evel Knievel, and he’s honoring the legend the only way you could… by performing his most famous stunts!
Travis Pastrana is a Motorsports competitor and stunt performer who paid tribute to Evel Knievel last night (July 8).
Pastrana performed THREE of Knievel’s most famous stunts as part of a History Channel Special “Evel Live.”
The stunts:
Evel’s 50-stacked-car jump
Evel’s ATTEMPT to jump 13 buses at London’s Wembley Stadium in 1975, a stunt Evel didn’t complete, but Travis did
And Evel’s most famous stunt . . . jumping the fountains at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.