June 1, 2017 – August 31, 2017; FREE

West Palm Beach Waterfront

Visitors and residents will be transported into a colorful collection of classic tales during the City of West Palm Beach’s popular Summer in Paradise (S.I.P), a creative series of commUNITY events and offerings all summer long. New this year, guests are invited to sit back, relax and enjoy a whimsical art installation featuring classic fables, interactive story-telling activities for all ages and larger than life versions of their favorite games like human foosball on the West Palm Beach waterfront.

