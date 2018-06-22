SunPass Still Having Problems After Maintenance Shutdown
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 22, 2018 @ 12:04 PM

Nearly three weeks into what was supposed to be SunPass’ six-day toll system update many drivers still have not incurred toll charges.
As a result, they don’t know what they owe or when the money will come out of their account.

The Department of Transportation announced that SunPass will waive all late fees and penalties incurred by drivers until its system is back up and running.

The website maintenance issues have left millions of drivers with no way of seeing how many toll charges they’ve racked up. Some worry they could get hit with weeks of tolls at once.

SunPass says when the system is back up, individual account charges will be posted gradually over a number of weeks.

Comments