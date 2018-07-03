Florida lawmakers are losing patience with SunPass after it went down for maintenance a month ago.
State revenue on more than 100-million tolls has not been collected since the system was revamped.
The SunPass disaster began 32 days ago when the toll collecting system went down for a week for servicing.
The electronic tolling upgrade consolidated many of the state’s large tolling authorities on a single billing system and was supposed to last from June 6-11.
However, the contractor, Conduent, has been unable to reboot the system properly for an entire month.
SUNPASS QUESTION: has anyone seen anything post to their SunPass account yet this month after June 1st? Comment with the date of your last transaction. @WFTV
— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) June 28, 2018
SunPass users may see back charges being processed on your account starting after the 4th of July and you will not be hit with late charges.
TIMELINE: How the #SunPass disaster has unfolded.https://t.co/4GOzGmGHhi #10Investigates
— Noah Pransky – WTSP (@noahpransky) July 2, 2018
The post SunPass to Collect 100 Million Backlogged Tolls appeared first on 850 WFTL.