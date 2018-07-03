SunPass to Collect 100 Million Backlogged Tolls
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 3, 2018 @ 8:04 AM

Florida lawmakers are losing patience with SunPass after it went down for maintenance a month ago.
State revenue on more than 100-million tolls has not been collected since the system was revamped.
The SunPass disaster began 32 days ago when the toll collecting system went down for a week for servicing.
The electronic tolling upgrade consolidated many of the state’s large tolling authorities on a single billing system and was supposed to last from June 6-11.
However, the contractor, Conduent, has been unable to reboot the system properly for an entire month.

SunPass users may see back charges being processed on your account starting after the 4th of July and you will not be hit with late charges.

Comments