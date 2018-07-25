Suspect in Deadly Delray Beach Van Crash that Killed Four in Custody
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 25, 2018 @ 7:05 AM

A man wanted for a deadly crash is now in custody in Palm Beach County.
Fort Lauderdale’s Paul Streater turned himself in last night to Delray Beach Police on a warrant for the crash three months ago that killed a family of four.
FHP says he was going a hundred miles an hour when he hit the family’s minivan on South Federal Highway. Streater initially told police that his accelerator got stuck.


The charges against the 21-year-old include vehicular homicide four counts of DUI manslaughter, as well as three counts of DUI with property damage and/or injury.


He is currently being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.

