Suspect in Deadly Delray Beach Van Crash that Killed Four in Custody

A man wanted for a deadly crash is now in custody in Palm Beach County.

Fort Lauderdale’s Paul Streater turned himself in last night to Delray Beach Police on a warrant for the crash three months ago that killed a family of four.

FHP says he was going a hundred miles an hour when he hit the family’s minivan on South Federal Highway. Streater initially told police that his accelerator got stuck.



The charges against the 21-year-old include vehicular homicide four counts of DUI manslaughter, as well as three counts of DUI with property damage and/or injury.



He is currently being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.

