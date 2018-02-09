SUV T-Bones PSL School Bus
By Andrew
Feb 9, 2018 @ 2:04 PM

Fortunately no children were hurt this morning when the driver of an SUV t-boned a school bus on its way to St. Lucie West K-8.

Police say the bus driver had the green light when the woman in the SUV crashed into the bus.

The crash happened at the intersection of Becker Road and Kestor Drive around 9 a.m., according to the St. Lucie County School Board.

The bus had four students on board and none was injured. The driver of the school bus and SUV were both transported to the hospital with injuries.

