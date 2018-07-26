The Delray Beach SWAT team raided the home where a 10-year-old boy was shot during a family feud.

Detectives executed the search warrant last night because the homeowner is not cooperating.

The boy was shot in the leg last Thursday while playing inside the home with other children.

Police say the drive-by shooting was the 46th in an ongoing feud between the James and Johnson families, as well as their associates.

Delray Beach community concerned after boy caught in crossfire of family feud https://t.co/kXVmJYdUEv — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) July 21, 2018

The post SWAT Team Raids Delray Home after Boy Shot in Family Feud appeared first on 850 WFTL.