Taking Pictures With Santa at the Mall Has Gotten Ridiculously Expensive
By Moriah Donovan
Dec 5, 2017 @ 2:55 PM
How much did it cost to have your picture taken with Santa at the mall back when we were kids? $5, Maybe $10? Well, it’s WAY more now.

Apparently, malls all over the country have been jacking up their prices for photos with Santa. Check this out . . .

  1. At Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey, a “fast pass” pack that helps you skip the line costs $50 and you get 14 different-sized prints.
  2. At The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, there are packages that cost $29 or $56 . . . and if you want to do multiple poses it’s another $20.  If you want the digital file of the pictures it’s another $15.
  3. At Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix, six prints cost $40.

The most expensive is in NYC.

