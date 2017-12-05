Taking Pictures With Santa at the Mall Has Gotten Ridiculously Expensive

How much did it cost to have your picture taken with Santa at the mall back when we were kids? $5, Maybe $10? Well, it’s WAY more now.

Apparently, malls all over the country have been jacking up their prices for photos with Santa. Check this out . . .

At Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey, a “fast pass” pack that helps you skip the line costs $50 and you get 14 different-sized prints. At The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, there are packages that cost $29 or $56 . . . and if you want to do multiple poses it’s another $20. If you want the digital file of the pictures it’s another $15. At Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix, six prints cost $40.

The most expensive is in NYC.

