Taylor Swift may be owning the pop scene, but she’s still country at heart!

Swift recently did a surprise pop-up show at Nashville’s famed Bluebird Cafe, penned the mega 2017 LBT hit ‘Better Man,’ and now a Sugarland song.

Swift is a featured artist on “Babe,” a track she co-write with Train frontman Pat Monahan.

Sugarland’s new album, “Bigger”, will drop June 8th.

