Teacher Arrested for Child Porn Calls Images ‘ Art’

A local middle school teacher who is being investigated for having child porn reportedly told detectives that the explicit images of children they found on his computer should actually be considered art.

55-year-old Ronald Sherman was arrested Thursday following a 6-month investigation by the Broward Sheriffs Department after they received a tip about the former middle school teacher’s online activities.

During the investigation, authorities said that Sherman would upload photos of girls under the age of 10 to Tumblr and that he also spoke to at least one person online about his desire to have sex with underage girls.

Sherman has been charged with possession of child porn and is currently being held on a $240,000 bond.

Detectives say they’re not aware if Sherman has had any inappropriate contact with children, but they are asking people to come forward if they have more information about the case.

