An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a fatal shooting back in November.

Deputies arrested, Zachary Kirton, of West Palm Beach on a second-degree murder charge. Kirton is accused of killing 22-year-old Jermaine Lacey, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened the night of Nov. 10 inside a mobile home park southwest of Lake Worth Road and Haverhill Road.

Kirton is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Feb. 1.

The post Teen Arrested in Connection To Deadly Greenacres Shooting appeared first on 850 WFTL.