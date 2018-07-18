Teen Shot Dead in Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach Police say a 17-year-old is dead following an overnight shooting.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at a home just south of Hypoluxo Road and Seacrest Boulevard.

Boynton Beach Police said they found the victim dead in a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Neighbors tell me the victim was a 17 year old kid who lives on the next street over and that he was visiting a friend at this home on Arthur Court in Boynton Beach when he was shot and killed. pic.twitter.com/TwWj5LyzJw — Thomas Forester (@Thomas_Forester) July 18, 2018

Police have not identified the victim.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the area in an effort to identify and arrest a suspect.

Call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS if you have any information about the shooting. You will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

