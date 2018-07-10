Thai Cave Rescue Successfully Completed!

The entire boys soccer team and their coach trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand have all been safely rescued
The 12 boys and their coach got trapped by rising waters after they entered the cave on June 23rd.
Officials initially said the rescue could take months but dropping oxygen levels and more heavy rains in the forecast forced them to act now.
19 divers went into the cave this morning to try and bring out the remaining four children and their coach.
It took three missions, comprised of an international team of divers and elite military members, to complete the effort started Sunday.
The boys needed to be brought out one by one by a team of two divers.
For now the boys will spend about a week in the hospital for evaluation and treatment