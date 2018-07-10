Thai Cave Rescue Successfully Completed!

In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said Saturday that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains again. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

The entire boys soccer team and their coach trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand have all been safely rescued

The 12 boys and their coach got trapped by rising waters after they entered the cave on June 23rd.

Officials initially said the rescue could take months but dropping oxygen levels and more heavy rains in the forecast forced them to act now.

19 divers went into the cave this morning to try and bring out the remaining four children and their coach.

It took three missions, comprised of an international team of divers and elite military members, to complete the effort started Sunday.

The boys needed to be brought out one by one by a team of two divers.

For now the boys will spend about a week in the hospital for evaluation and treatment