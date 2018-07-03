Thailand Cave Rescue: Search Teams Unsure How to Free Trapped Boys

Thailand’s army says the boys soccer team that was missing in a cave are alive and mentally well, physically they are skinny and weak.

As a result, Thai officials are sending out mixed messages about what happens next.

Some rescuers say the boys may have to spend months underground.

But there are some reports that crews will attempt to get the boys out tonight. But first they have to learn how to scuba dive.

Rescue diver Ben Reymenants says the boys are it surprisingly good mental health but not in great physical shape.

They are very thin and have lost a lot of weight. They need some nourishment before crews can attempt to get them out of the cave that is two miles underground and under water.

Astonishing video shows Thai soccer team found alive after going missing in a cave for ten days. "It's okay, many people are coming…You are very strong. Very strong."

Rescue crews are battling rising waters as they try to supply the 12 boys and one coach with food and medical supplies.

The Thai Army says the boys may have to learn how to dive or wait months for the flooding to go down.

The military said the team will be supplied with food until they’re freed.

The team reportedly entered the cave to avoid heavy monsoon rains during a team outing on June 23rd.

Nine days later, the 12 boys and their coach were found by divers.

CNN reports that rescuers are also working to drain water from the cave.

