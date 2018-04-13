“The King of Kong” Dethroned, S. Fla. Man Stripped of Title

Broward County’s Billy Mitchell, known as “The King of Kong” for holding several video game world records, including the first to score a million points in “Donkey Kong,” has been stripped of his records for allegedly cheating.

Mitchell, who lives in Weston, was officially stripped of his “Donkey Kong” record and other high scores Thursday.

An investigation conducted by Twin Galaxies, a group that tracks video game world records, uncovered that Mitchell used “emulation software” to play the game and set his record, which is against the rules.

Emulation software allows one computer system (called the host) to behave like another computer system (called the guest). So, according to Twin Galaxies, the emulator software enabled Mitchell to use peripheral devices designed for the guest system to rack up his score.

Players are required to use the original arcade hardware to set records on games.

Twin Galaxies also banned Mitchell from submitting future scores for record consideration.

Mitchell was a key figure in the 2007 documentary film “The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters,” which followed the story of another player trying to beat Mitchell’s record.

That man, Steve Wiebe, is now the record holder.

