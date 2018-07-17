The “Mom Voice” Even Works On Bears! By Chelsea Taylor | Jul 17, 2018 @ 2:04 PM It’s amazing that when I use my “No, no, no…..don’t touch that” Mom voice with Bridge he simply looks at me and laughs. This woman was able to chase off a bear with hers. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Blake Shelton Had One Too Many Before Taking A Fall On Stage WIN 2-Day/2-Park Passes To Universal Orlando Resort “Fourth Flatt” For Tickets To Rascal Flatts, Dan + Shay, And Carly Pearce Big Dog & Fat Cat KDW Shootout With Team Controlled Chaos Anglers For The Cure KDW Tournament “Kick Off Party” [Watch] Miranda Lambert “Tin Man” LIVE With Little Big Town