The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/21/18

Thousands of people in Lake Worth are waking up to now lights or air conditioning again due to another power outage. About 27,000 lost power overnight after equipment failed at the Hypoluxo switching station, according to the City of Lake Worth. Crews will start restoring customers from the power plant.

A Fort Pierce foster parent has been found guilty in the death of his two year old foster son.

President Trump is calling for a humane immigration system. Trump spoke at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota yesterday hours after signing an executive order to stop the separation of migrant families at the border. He claimed Democrats want open borders and put the welfare of illegal immigrants ahead of American citizens.

A man was struck and killed by a Brightline train last night in Boynton Beach.

President Trump…heading to Britain next month to meet the queen…at Windsor Castle.

