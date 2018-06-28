The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/28/18

Fox News is expecting a spirited debate tonight at 6:30 between two Republican candidates for governor, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and Congressman Ron DeSantis.

Fox News polls show Putnam who has described himself as an “NRA sellout” is in the lead, but voters are just starting to look at the candidates to replace outgoing Florida Governor Rick Scott.

It turns out the wildfire that destroyed three dozen homes in the Panhandle county of Franklin was started by humans and the state paid them to do it.

A Pompano Beach Woman rode a paddleboard standing up from Cuba to the Florida Keys yesterday setting a world record.

Today, the Martin County Sheriff’s office will offer a career fair from 3-to-7 at the Indian River State College. There are 30 positions available to fill.

