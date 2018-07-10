The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/10/18

The final rescue of the five left in the cave in Thailand is underway…with two boys rescued this morning bringing the total to ten. The soccer team’s coach and two other boys are still trapped in the flooded cave…where they have been for 17 nights.

President Trump is naming federal appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his pick for the U.S. Supreme Court.

If confirmed by the Senate, the 53-year old Kavanaugh would replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy

A local YouTube personality from West Palm Beach her husband and a Wellington college student are all stuck in Haiti amid violent protests in the country.

Forecasters are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Chris as it continues to get stronger. Chris is currently churning off the North Carolina coast, where it’s been for the last day or so. The storm is expected to gain strength and become a hurricane sometime today.

Justin Bieber is confirming he’s engaged to model Hailey Baldwin. The 24-year-old pop singer shared a photo on Instagram yesterday of he and the 21-year-old, and her new engagement ring. Bieber wrote that he is so in love and committed to spending the rest of his life with her.

