The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/19/18

One hundred protesters gathered outside Mar-a-Lago last night for a candlelight vigil and declared they were confronting corruption and demanding democracy.

Protesters said President Donald Trump is abusing his position for personal gain and facilitating corruption, which is causing the downfall of the United States.

Meanwhile, President Trump says incredible progress was made during his European trek.

The immigration debate continues to play out in the streets of South Florida. Seventeen protesters were arrested yesterday for blocking streets outside an ICE field office in Miramar. That came two days after seven people were arrested during protests outside an ICE detention facility in Pompano Beach

The ESPY Awards in Los Angeles paid tribute to those lost in the Parkland school shooting honoring three MSD coaches with the coach of the year award posthumously.

The Palm Beach County School District approved the $800 million property tax hike referendum last night. The proposal will be on the Nov. 6 ballot. If voters say yes, Palm Beach County residents will see an increase in their taxes meaning $1 for every $1,000 of taxable property. The money would be allocated to Palm Beach County public schools.

Thousands of 3D printed gun designs will be available on the Internet in less than two weeks. As soon as August 1st, it will be legal to distribute blueprints for computer-designed 3D gun models.

