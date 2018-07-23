The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/23/18



President Trump issued a new threat to Iran Sunday night on Twitter warning the President of Iran to never threaten the United States or, quote, “YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.” He added that the U.S. will no longer stand for your “DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH.”

A new poll gives President Trump the highest Republican approval numbers of his presidency.

Toronto police confirming that a woman and the gunman are dead after a mass shooting. More than a dozen others, including a young girl in critical condition, are in the hospital. Police don’t have a motive, but investigators haven’t ruled out terrorism.

The football world is mourning the death of former Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano. Sparano passed away unexpectedly on Sunday at his home. He was 56-years old.

And Celebrity chef Paula Dean’s husband has won the annual Ernest Hemingway look-alike competition at the Key West

