The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/24/18

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says President Trump is entertaining the idea of revoking the security clearances of several Obama-era officials.

At the White House yesterday, Sanders said the group includes former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

Federal prosecutors have a dozen recordings that were taken from President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen.

A court appointed official has ruled that the recordings are eligible for review by investigators because they are not protected by attorney-client privilege.

Was one Riviera Beach police officer asleep at the wheel?

A cellphone video sent to the Riviera Beach Police Department has sparked an internal affairs investigation.

The video appears to show a police officer in uniform asleep behind the wheel of his marked cruiser.

Riviera Beach police say the department prohibits any officers from sleeping while on duty,and this officer could possible face disciplinary actions if the allegations are true.

Dolphins veterans are due to Davie for training camp tomorrow. Miami rookies arrived last week. The preseason begins with a matchup against the Buccaneers at home on August 9th.

