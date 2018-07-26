A Facebook exchange between veteran and a Palm Beach County elected official is shocking. Pat Edmonson, the vice chair of the Palm Beach Soil and Water Conservation District is resigning after she called James Plowman, a 30 year war veteran with four tours overseas a traitor several times over his support for President Donald Trump

Absentee ballots are now in the mail to more than two-million Florida residents who plan to vote in the primary election which will be held on August 28th. Some of the hotly contested races on the 2018 ballot include selecting a new Florida governor and U.S. Senator.

Stores across the Sunshine State are gearing up for the upcoming sales tax holiday on back-to-school supplies. The sales tax holiday runs from Friday, August 3rd, through Sunday the 5th. Eligible items include clothing, shoes, and bags costing $60 or less, and school supplies costing $15 or less.

The Dolphins open training camp today, and their head coach is one who sees reason for optimism. Head Coach Adam Gase says he likes the team he helped assemble because it’s full of guys who are so into football. He also says it’s exciting to be around guys who do the right things on and off the field. Sports Illustrated predicts the Fins will go 3-and-13 this season, but Gase tells the Miami Herald he’s fired up.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/26/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.