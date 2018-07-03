The soccer boys trapped in a cave in Thailand…are in good shape but getting them out of a flooded cave two miles underground…is going to take time.

President Trump met four potential Supreme Court nominees yesterday and is set to interview more today.

And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will sit down once again with North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un on July 5th.

The meeting will center around devising a plan that will further denuclearization of the peninsula.

Florida’s Supreme Court took severe action against another judge yesterday ruling that Palm Beach County Judge Dana Santino must be removed from the bench.

Santino is being punished for running negative campaign ads against her opponent two years ago, which judges are not allowed to do. Santino was removed yesterday and Governor Rick Scott will name her replacement.

Relatives who lost a loved one in the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School – and the survivors – are receiving from a $10.5 million victims’ fund.

And SunPass is still grappling with assessing more than 100-million back tolls that have not been collected since the toll charging system after it went down for maintenance a month ago.

The post The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/3/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.