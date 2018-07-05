The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/5/18
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 5, 2018 @ 7:04 AM

Early morning lightning storms have triggered some scattered power outages. Fireworks went off last night at 4th on Flagler despite the rain.

Thousands of people lost out on touring Liberty Island after a woman climbed up to the base of the Statue of Liberty on Wednesday afternoon.

British authorities say two people who were found unconscious were poisoned by the same nerve agent used in an attack on a former Russian spy.

New developments involving the so-called “killer grandma.” Lois Riess, a Minnesota grandmother … is accused of murdering her husband and a woman in Florida. Now, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Rescuers in Thailand are hard at work trying to free 12 boys trapped in a cave before heavy rain hits the area. Thailand is expecting monsoon weather in a few days, and crews are trying to get a young soccer team and their coach out of the cave before the waters rise.

It’s the same winner but a new record for the annual Nathan’s hot dog eating contest in Brooklyn. Joey Chestnut ate a record

