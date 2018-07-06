The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/6/18

Tropical Storm Beryl has been upgraded to a hurricane. Beryl became the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season early this morning. Category 1 Hurricane Beryl is expected to lose strength before reaching the Lesser Antilles this weekend and fall apart, so no warnings have been posted on the islands.

Authorities in Thailand are still trying to figure out how to rescue a young soccer team and their coach from a flooded cave. Twelve boys have been trapped deep inside the cave for nearly two weeks. And now the situation has turned deadly. A diver recently died while working on a rescue plan for the boys. The diver was taking supplies to the team when he died from lack of oxygen.

Singer Chris Brown was arrested last night after a performance in West Palm beach on a felony battery warrant from Hillsborough county stemming back to 2017. Police say he punched a photographer during an appearance at a club. He is out on bond this morning.

China is accusing the U.S. of starting what Beijing calls the biggest trade war in economic history. Each country today slapped tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of one another’s exports.

Scott Pruitt is no longer head of the EPA. President Trump says he has accepted Pruitt’s resignation. Pruitt’s been embroiled in a number of ethical scandals.

And a Boynton Beach man says he was assaulted by a driver who told him to remove his Trump Flag.

