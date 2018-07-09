The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/9/18

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Chris is meandering well off the coast of the Carolinas and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later today. Forecasters say Chris will remain nearly stationary until it begins moving to the northeast late tomorrow away from the US mainland, however Chris could bring our coastline some wave action.

President Trump is preparing tonight’s prime-time event at 9:00 pm – the unveiling of his second nominee to the Supreme Court.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has promised a Senate vote on the Supreme Court nominee by the fall.

Distracted driving may be to blame for a crash that hurt two people and killed two horses in Broward County. It happened yesterday afternoon in Southwest Ranches off Griffin Road. Davie Police say a man driving a pickup truck had reached down to grab the cellphone he dropped when he hit two horses and their riders. A 9-year old girl and a woman are in critical condition and the horses were killed. No charges have been announced, but the investigation is ongoing.

Dive crews in Thailand are resuming rescue efforts for the rest of a boys soccer team that has been trapped in a cave for over two weeks. Four boys were brought to safety in a daring rescue operation Sunday that involved the boys being attached to divers while wearing oxygen masks. A fifth boy was rescued Monday morning.

Speaking of oxygen masks, a flight attendant is getting praise for using an oxygen mask on Darcy the French Bull Dog whose tongue turned blue on a flight from Florida to Massachusetts.

Darcy was revived and Jet Blue released a statement thanking the fight crew for their quick thinking

