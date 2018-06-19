President Trump calls the forced separation of migrant children from their parents at the border “so sad.”

Trump said it could be solved easily with congressional action. Lawmakers will be tackling the topic this week on the hill.

The West Palm Beach city commission last night unanimously approved a plan that allows medical marijuana dispensaries to open within city limits, with some restrictions.

For example, dispensaries will not be allowed within 500 feet of a school.

The Boca Raton Police Department is squashing fears about a viral Facebook post regarding a sex trafficking ring at Sugar Sand Park.

The department sent three officers and says they found no signs the teens were trying to lure children..the post has been deleted.

President Trump is moving to slap China with more tariffs. Trump told his trade office to look for $200-billion worth of products for additional tariffs at a rate of ten-percent.

As a result, the stock market could be in for a rocky ride today.

The post The News You Need To Know In One Minute 6/19/18 appeared first on 850 WFTL.