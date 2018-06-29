These Celebrities Spent Their FIRST Paychecks On Cars, Shoes, and… A Large Box Of Candy?

What happens you score that first MAJOR paycheck? The list of things you’ve always wanted finally gets checked off.

Celebrities like Johnny Depp, Nicole Kidman, Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez, and others are dishing on what they splurged on after receiving their first BIG paycheck.

Johnny Depp: A farm in Kentucky for his mom.

Kerry Washington: Her FIRST Laptop.

Brad Pitt: A period Craftsman chair and a Frank Lloyd Wright–wannabe lamp.

Serena Williams: Nothing. All SEVEN FIGURES went straight in the bank.

Jennifer Lopez: Mercedes

Tiffany Haddish: A big box of Snickers and lollipops, Jolly Rancher sticks and Blow Pops. Oh, and Corn Nuts.” (Her first check was for $120.)

MORE