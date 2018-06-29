These Celebrities Spent Their FIRST Paychecks On Cars, Shoes, and… A Large Box Of Candy?
By Moriah Donovan
|
Jun 29, 2018 @ 6:55 PM

What happens you score that first MAJOR paycheck? The list of things you’ve always wanted finally gets checked off.

Celebrities like Johnny Depp, Nicole Kidman, Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez, and others are dishing on what they splurged on after receiving their first BIG paycheck.

Johnny Depp: A farm in Kentucky for his mom.

Kerry Washington: Her FIRST Laptop.

Brad Pitt: A period Craftsman chair and a Frank Lloyd Wright–wannabe lamp.

Serena Williams: Nothing. All SEVEN FIGURES went straight in the bank.

Jennifer Lopez: Mercedes

Tiffany Haddish: A big box of Snickers and lollipops, Jolly Rancher sticks and Blow Pops. Oh, and Corn Nuts.” (Her first check was for $120.)

MORE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

How Old Do You Want To Live? New Study Says There’s “No Limit” Country Stars Are Speaking Up About FAKE Social Media Accounts In New PSA Video Watch For Your Chance To Win Universal Orlando Resort Tickets! Song of the Week- Say Cheese Faith Hill, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris Join ‘Hollywood Walk of Fame’ Class Of 2019 A ‘Bad Boys II’ Spin-Off Series ‘L.A.’s Finest’ Gets Picked Up By Network
Comments