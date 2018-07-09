These THREE Men Are The World’s Richest People
By Moriah Donovan
|
Jul 9, 2018 @ 4:55 PM

Three American men top the list of the worlds-richest people.

Two are technology entrepreneurs and founders of Facebook, and Amazon. The other is a business founder of Microsoft Corporation.

Mark Zuckerberg became the third-richest person in the world on Friday (July 6) when Facebook’s stock jumped putting his net worth at $81.6 billion, overtaking Warren Buffett at $81.2B.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is the second-richest person worth $94.2B.

And Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon’s, is the richest person in the word worth $142B.

